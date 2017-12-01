Forum updates partners

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image USP vice-chancellor and president Professor Rajesh Chandra, centre, with development partners and staff members of the university. Picture: SUPPLIED

A FORUM to facilitate discussion between the University of the South Pacific (USP) and its development partners was held in Suva last week.

Development partners present at the forum were from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, delegation of the European Union in the Pacific (EU), France, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Asian Development Bank (ADB), United States of America (USA), World Bank, People's Republic of China, Republic of Indonesia, Trade Mission of Taiwan, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and International Labour Organization (ILO).

The forum, aimed at providing an update on the progress of the university, especially on its new strategic plan (2019-2024) development; preparations for the 50th anniversary celebration; learn from the development partners about their key priorities for the Pacific region; provide updates on USP's work on climate change, oceans and regional initiatives on Information Communications Technology (ICT) and discuss research ideas and concepts that can be jointly undertaken with development partners.

USP vice-chancellor and president Professor Rajesh Chandra welcomed and thanked the development partners for their presence and support to the university and said the university's achievements so far had depended on very generous and effective partnerships.

He particularly acknowledged the partnerships from Australia and New Zealand that have funded the university in a number of ways ever since the university's establishment.

Additionally, he added that the university has also received enormous benefits from other development partners.

Japan and EU are other major affiliations of the university that have provided support for a number of years.

USP, Prof Chandra said, was also excited about the new partnerships that were rapidly developing with ADB and World Bank as they were the major players that contributed towards the development of the Pacific, and that the university's work intersects with them in very significant ways.