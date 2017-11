/ Front page / News

MORE than 2000 followers of Islam are expected to converge in Ba on Sunday to celebrate Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

The celebration will be held at the Maururu Mosque from 10am and it has been organised by the Ma'unatul Islam Association. Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will be the chief guest.

Association president Mohammed Yusuf Manu said buses would be provided from Tavua, Lautoka, Nadi and within Ba for people who want to attend the celebration.