Fiji Time: 5:19 PM on Friday 1 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Brewer helps fight cancer

Avneel Chand
Friday, December 01, 2017

EARLY detection is the only prevention was the message of the Paradise Beverages' Movember campaign yesterday.

Paradise Beverages and Pirates Golf Club partnered to raise awareness among their employees on prostate cancer and the importance of getting tested.

As part of their campaigns, Paradise Beverages general manager Mike Spencer and other executives had a shave and collected money from staff members to hand over to the Fiji Cancer Society.

Mr Spencer said the cause was very close to their hearts since everyone knew someone who had been affected by cancer.

He said the campaign was aimed at reminding everyone how important it was to be aware of the risks.

"Normally, what we do is we support breast cancer and Pinktober, so this year we joined hands with the Pirates Golf Club and we decided for the men this year," Mr Spencer said.

"This year, we decided to get behind men's cancer as well, the prostate cancer.

"This is our first year in but next year we are hoping to get 30 or 40 people from the company to shave.

"The awareness campaign from Pirate's Golf Club and Paradise Beverages was very simple. It was basically saying anybody that you know, get them checked, early detection is the only prevention."

The Paradise Beverages' Movember campaign collected $7500.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Court acquits former Education Minister
  2. 30pc payout
  3. Mission Russia
  4. Bonus payout
  5. Year 6 Examination results out
  6. Ravudi fulfils his dream, makes parents proud
  7. Man charged for Sigatoka farmer's death
  8. Ministry faces land surveyor shortage
  9. Police: War on drugs
  10. Weight loss contest

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  2. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  10. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)