Brewer helps fight cancer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Paradise Beverages general manager Mike Spencer has his beard shaved in Suva yesterday. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

EARLY detection is the only prevention was the message of the Paradise Beverages' Movember campaign yesterday.

Paradise Beverages and Pirates Golf Club partnered to raise awareness among their employees on prostate cancer and the importance of getting tested.

As part of their campaigns, Paradise Beverages general manager Mike Spencer and other executives had a shave and collected money from staff members to hand over to the Fiji Cancer Society.

Mr Spencer said the cause was very close to their hearts since everyone knew someone who had been affected by cancer.

He said the campaign was aimed at reminding everyone how important it was to be aware of the risks.

"Normally, what we do is we support breast cancer and Pinktober, so this year we joined hands with the Pirates Golf Club and we decided for the men this year," Mr Spencer said.

"This year, we decided to get behind men's cancer as well, the prostate cancer.

"This is our first year in but next year we are hoping to get 30 or 40 people from the company to shave.

"The awareness campaign from Pirate's Golf Club and Paradise Beverages was very simple. It was basically saying anybody that you know, get them checked, early detection is the only prevention."

The Paradise Beverages' Movember campaign collected $7500.