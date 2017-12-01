Fiji chairs disability review

/ Front page / News

MINISTER for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa chaired the senior high-level intergovernmental meeting on the Midpoint Review of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities, 2013-2022 in China on Wednesday.

Ministers from around the region had a collaborating dialogue on a number of evidence-based initiatives that are drivers of programs for people with disabilities.

Mrs Vuniwaqa attended this meeting on behalf of the Fijian Government, reaching the following objectives after the meeting in Beijing:

* To undertake a midpoint review of the progress made, including gaps and challenges, in the implementation of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities, 2013-2022, and the Incheon Strategy to "Make the Right Real" for persons with disabilities in Asia and the Pacific;

* To discuss the future policy direction for building disability-inclusive societies in Asia and the Pacific, bearing in mind the synergies between the Incheon Strategy and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities; and,

* To consider and adopt an outcome document to accelerate the implementation of the Incheon Strategy for the remainder of the decade.

The result of the forum will assist in striving to build more inclusive societies at a time of global economic uncertainties and rising inequality, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development provides a unique opportunity to "leave no one behind" in development, and to support disability-inclusive development across Asia and the Pacific.