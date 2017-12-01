Style Fiji show preps on track

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mykaela Powell, a student at USP will be one of the models for this year's Style Fiji. Picture: Supplied

THE preparations for this year's Style Fiji annual fashion show are on track and people can expect a lot of entertainment, glamour and be part of a worthy cause.

These were the sentiments shared by the Style Fiji co-ordinator, Zelda Thomas, who said there were a few tickets remaining for the audience to purchase before the show.

"We are going to have our run-through rehearsals for our models, designers, singers and dancers tomorrow (today) that will all be part of the program on Saturday (tomorrow)," Ms Thomas said.

She added more than 420 people were expected to attend the show with 40 models and designers also part of the event.

"Anne Dunn, the current Miss Pacific Islands, Miss World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima and Miss World 2015 Brittany Hazelman, will be at the Style Fiji Fashion Charity Event to greet guests as well," she said.

"They will be part of the meet and greet segment of Style Fiji during the cocktail segment and grace the runway for some of the designers that will be showcasing their new 2017-2018 collections."

The event is being held to collect funds to help Cure Kids Fiji.

The show will be held tomorrow at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Nadi.

Models:

* Mykaela Powell — Currently a student at the University of the South Pacific. This will be her seventh year modelling for Style Fiji. She is very happy to be able to contribute to health services in Fiji in some way through Style Fiji's efforts to make a difference in the community.

* Hanisi Hodge — Resides in Suva. This will be her fourth year with Style Fiji. She thoroughly enjoys modelling for Style Fiji because it's for a worthy cause.

* Gordon Thompson — Studying at the Pacific Flying School in Nadi. He finished his boarding school at the Sacred Heart in New Zealand. He enjoys surfing. He is happy the event was used to fundraise for Cure Kids Fiji as he participated in the Cure Kids Fiji race "To Survive" last year and saw the machines for rheumatic heart disease being used to help kids in communities around Fiji.