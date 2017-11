/ Front page / News

A WEAK trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain bands is bringing rain to most parts of the country.

The Nadi Weather Office has forecasted rain for Nausori, Suva, Navua, Nadi, Ba, Labasa and Rotuma today.

Cloudy periods with some showers on the Eastern parts of the larger islands can be expected as well.

Elsewhere, there are chances of thunderstorms with afternoon or evening showers.

Meanwhile, seafarers can expect moderate to rough seas with moderate east to south-east winds.