Gender-based violence

Avneel Chand
Friday, December 01, 2017

IT is a shared responsibility to fight gender-based violence was the message of United States' Ambassador to Fiji, Judith Cefkin.

Ms Cefkin made these comments when opening the panel discussion on ending gender-based violence at the Fiji School of Medicine yesterday.

The panel discussion was followed by a documentary screening and was hosted in conjunction with the FSM student association.

"Sadly gender-based violence happens in my home country US, as it does in Fiji and other Pacific Island nations, the problem cuts across ethnic, racial, socioeconomic and religious vines as well as gender," Ms Cefkin said.

"Globally an estimated one in three women has been beaten, coerced into sex or abused in her life, so this is a truly staggering statistic."








