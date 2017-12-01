Man walks free

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sanjay Verma with lawyer Iqbal Khan outside the courthouse in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

A MAN charged with forgery and uttering forged documents is now a free man after he was acquitted of both charges by the Fiji Court of Appeal yesterday.

Sanjay Verma could not contain his happiness as he walked out of the Fiji Court of Appeal in Suva.

"I spent nine months in prison, but I am so happy that I am now a free man, I can now continue my law studies and further my business," Mr Verma said.

"That nine months in prison cannot be repaid, but I thank my lawyer Mr Iqbal Khan for his determination."

Mr Verma was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment on April 17, 2014 by the Suva Magistrates Court.

He appealed against the conviction and sentence in the High Court and on September 27, the High Court judge dismissed the appeal on the conviction and allowed the appeal on the sentence by reducing his sentence to nine months.

Mr Verma was still not satisfied with the sentence and appealed the sentence once again in the Court of Appeal, but it was dismissed because it did not raise any grounds on the question of law.

The Supreme Court on October 23, 2015 after having granted special leave to Mr Verma to appeal the nine months imprisonment sentence, quashed the decision of the single judge who had dismissed the appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Yesterday, Mr Verma's conviction in the Magistrates Court and the judgment of the High Court were both set aside, he was acquitted of both charges against him.