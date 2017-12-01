Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Friday 1 December

Stationery appeal for children

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, December 01, 2017

THE Save the Children (SC) Fiji stationery appeal is being launched to assist needy children with stationery supplies to return to school proper in the new school year.

SC Fiji CEO Iris Low-McKenzie said through this appeal, they would provide school bag kits which included a bag, exercise books, pens and pencils.

"There is primary school kit and a secondary school kit. SC Fiji has partnered with Vinod Patel & Co Ltd for this stationery drive. This partnership will see donation boxes placed at all Vinod Patel stores Fiji wide. Members of the public can drop off their stationery at the donation boxes provided," Ms McKenzie said.

She highlighted SC Fiji had started receiving requests from parents for assistance for their children for the 2018 academic year.

"All applications are vetted and then a decision is made to ensure that we are meeting the needs of those most in need," she said.

She said SC Fiji was looking at assisting about 1500 underprivileged and unfortunate children Fiji wide.

"We are grateful to Vinod Patel for this partnership. Other corporate companies that have come forward to help us include Foods Pacific, Tripacific, Shreedhar Motors and the Chinese embassy," she said.

The appeal starts tomorrow and ends on January 5, 2017.








