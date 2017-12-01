Fiji Time: 5:19 PM on Friday 1 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ravudi fulfils his dream, makes parents proud

Litia Cava
Friday, December 01, 2017

ALIVERETI Ravudi's goal to make his parents proud was fulfilled yesterday after he was awarded the baton of honour award during the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) passing-out parade at Fiji Corrections Academy in Naboro.

The 22-year-old was in tears as he described his upbringing and how he was motivated to join the FSC.

"My parents got divorced when I was only four years old and I had a hard time growing up because sometimes I had to stay with my mother and sometimes with my father," Mr Ravudi said.

"It was really tough because at times, I felt that I spent more time with my mother then with my father but I believe that all these experiences helped me to become a better person."

Mr Ravudi worked as a plumber for a year and a half before applying to join FCS.

"Past experiences and challenges must be a motivating factor for every individual and I thank God for his guidance and my family for their support."

FSC Commissioner Commander Francis Kean reminded the 44 new officers to be committed to their work.

"I implore you all to embrace the profession you have now chosen. Make it a career for yourselves and not just a job," Commander Kean said.

"Always stay within the right and left of arc of your duty, anything that needs to stay out, keep it out."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Court acquits former Education Minister
  2. 30pc payout
  3. Mission Russia
  4. Bonus payout
  5. Year 6 Examination results out
  6. Ravudi fulfils his dream, makes parents proud
  7. Man charged for Sigatoka farmer's death
  8. Ministry faces land surveyor shortage
  9. Police: War on drugs
  10. Weight loss contest

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  2. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  10. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)