Ravudi fulfils his dream, makes parents proud

+ Enlarge this image Proud moment ... Baton of Honour winner Alivereti Ravudi is congratulated by his family members during the passing-out ceremony at the Naboro Corrections facility. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

ALIVERETI Ravudi's goal to make his parents proud was fulfilled yesterday after he was awarded the baton of honour award during the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) passing-out parade at Fiji Corrections Academy in Naboro.

The 22-year-old was in tears as he described his upbringing and how he was motivated to join the FSC.

"My parents got divorced when I was only four years old and I had a hard time growing up because sometimes I had to stay with my mother and sometimes with my father," Mr Ravudi said.

"It was really tough because at times, I felt that I spent more time with my mother then with my father but I believe that all these experiences helped me to become a better person."

Mr Ravudi worked as a plumber for a year and a half before applying to join FCS.

"Past experiences and challenges must be a motivating factor for every individual and I thank God for his guidance and my family for their support."

FSC Commissioner Commander Francis Kean reminded the 44 new officers to be committed to their work.

"I implore you all to embrace the profession you have now chosen. Make it a career for yourselves and not just a job," Commander Kean said.

"Always stay within the right and left of arc of your duty, anything that needs to stay out, keep it out."