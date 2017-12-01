Fiji Time: 5:19 PM on Friday 1 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Miss Cook Islands grateful

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, December 01, 2017

MISS Cook Islands Ernestina Bonsu-Maro is looking forward to the 2017 Miss Pacific Islands Pageant competition which begins in Nadi tomorrow.

The 22-year-old journalist was the fourth contestant to arrive for the annual event.

She said she was grateful to be part of an event that brought together a diverse group of women from the Pacific.

"I'm very happy to be here among family and I got that feeling when I got off the plane," she said.

"I am looking forward to be amongst my Pacific Island sisters and to advocate climate change."

Of African and Cook Island descent, Ms Bonsu-Maro, said she was proud of her heritage and the opportunity to represent her mother's homeland.

"My cultural mix is extremely diverse and extraordinary.

"It's quite rare and I'm blessed to be advocating and sharing things about my mother's homeland on a Pasifika stage where many of our diverse communities will come together.

"This is a celebration of the Pasifika women."

She added climate change would be an important issue that she would bring to the forefront of the regional stage.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji Court acquits former Education Minister
  2. 30pc payout
  3. Mission Russia
  4. Bonus payout
  5. Year 6 Examination results out
  6. Ravudi fulfils his dream, makes parents proud
  7. Man charged for Sigatoka farmer's death
  8. Ministry faces land surveyor shortage
  9. Police: War on drugs
  10. Weight loss contest

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  2. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  10. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)