Miss Cook Islands grateful

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Reigning Miss Pacific Islands Anne Dunn, left, with Miss Cook Islands Ernestina Bonsu-Maro at the Nadi International Airport yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

MISS Cook Islands Ernestina Bonsu-Maro is looking forward to the 2017 Miss Pacific Islands Pageant competition which begins in Nadi tomorrow.

The 22-year-old journalist was the fourth contestant to arrive for the annual event.

She said she was grateful to be part of an event that brought together a diverse group of women from the Pacific.

"I'm very happy to be here among family and I got that feeling when I got off the plane," she said.

"I am looking forward to be amongst my Pacific Island sisters and to advocate climate change."

Of African and Cook Island descent, Ms Bonsu-Maro, said she was proud of her heritage and the opportunity to represent her mother's homeland.

"My cultural mix is extremely diverse and extraordinary.

"It's quite rare and I'm blessed to be advocating and sharing things about my mother's homeland on a Pasifika stage where many of our diverse communities will come together.

"This is a celebration of the Pasifika women."

She added climate change would be an important issue that she would bring to the forefront of the regional stage.