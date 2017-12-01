Man 'willingly' surrendered after incident

/ Front page / News

A SIGATOKA man, who allegedly hacked his cousin to death on Wednesday, fled to his home immediately after and prepared himself to surrender to police.

Eyewitness and nephew of both the men, Ravnesh Kumar, said family who were at the home of the deceased, Rohan Amrit Lal, had followed the suspect immediately after the attack.

The 19-year-old had seen the accused lurking in an eggplant farm but did not think much of it.

"My uncle Rohan was spraying the plants nearby and these two used to work together every day because they share farm, so I did not think anything was wrong as I walked towards them," said Mr Kumar, whose mother is a sister of the deceased.

The deceased lived in Bilalevu, Sigatoka Valley, with his mother and the wife and children of an older brother who had passed away eight days prior to the killing.

Most of the deceased's family were at the family home to complete the 13-day Hindu funeral rites.

"After my other uncle attacked uncle Rohan with a cane knife at the farm, he stopped, looked up at me and ran to his house which is about 100m from the farm," the young man claimed.

"He went inside, got ready and called his elder brother and told him what he had done.

"His bigger brother called the police and he never tried to run away."

Atish Lal, the 35-year-old victim's brother-in-law, said despite the tragedy and huge sense of loss, the family held no grudges against the alleged perpetrator.

"We are all family and we've always known him to be a good man," he said.

"We just want to know why he did it."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the incident and said a suspect was in custody.