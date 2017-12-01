Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Friday 1 December

'Upbringing critical'

Margaret Wise
Friday, December 01, 2017

THE importance of family and how a good upbringing was key to the development of children was highlighted by Social Welfare Department director Rupeni Fatiaki.

Mr Fatiaki officiated the Young Athletes With Special Needs-Family Support training workshop in Nadi yesterday.

"The important role of the family can never be underestimated because it is the place where life's values, morals and ethics are inculcated," Mr Fatiaki said.

"Other institutions such as schools, community and government are secondary to the role of the family in impacting the life of a young child in facing the outside world."

He said the importance of family support to children with special needs was even more critical.

"However, this should not be a deterrence to us to ensure that we create an environment that is conducive to the development of our children, no matter the challenges we may encounter.

"Research has proven that children who grew up in loving and supportive environments tend to do well in life compared to those who grew up in negative and negligent backgrounds."

He added physical limitations and the lack of sophisticated facilities and equipment should not be a deterrent or hinder the progress of any child striving for excellence in the sporting arena.








