Allocation for traffic lights slashed

THE Fiji Roads Authority has been allocated $1.3 million, which is $12.6m short of the original budget, to maintain, renew and construct traffic lights around the country.

FRA chief executive officer Jonathan Moore said the authority had been allocated $500,000 for routine maintenance of traffic lights and $800,000 for installation in identified areas.

"FRA has not been given a $13.9m budget to maintain, renew and construct traffic signals," he said.

Earlier, former chief executive John Hutchinson told this newspaper that $4.3m had been set aside for maintenance of about 9000 streetlights while another $3.2m would be diverted for renewal of streetlights.

Mr Hutchinson said $10.7m had been diverted towards the implementation of new streetlights.

He said most of the existing streetlights were old, adding the authority would continue to maintain them until they could be replaced.

Recently, there had been calls from members of the public for the installation of more traffic lights in Labasa.