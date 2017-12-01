Fiji Time: 5:18 PM on Friday 1 December

Blooming Inside art show

Litia Cava
Friday, December 01, 2017

HER artwork is what makes inmate Muskan Ballagan feel closer to home.

Ballagan's artwork was showcased last night during the opening of the Blooming Inside art exhibition at the Tagimoucia Art Gallery of the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) in Korovou, Suva.

She was the only female from India among four other inmates who were under the guidance of volunteer teacher Jane Ricketts. Officiating at the event, Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya said 60 per cent of the proceeds collected from the paintings sold would go directly to the inmates' bank accounts, which they would collect when they were released or during approved circumstances.

The other 40 per cent, Mr Koya said, would go towards the purchasing of the materials for painting. FCS opened the gallery in 2008 in recognition of the talents of inmates.








