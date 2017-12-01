Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

DURING this rainy weather, some people have a lot of bad experiences while travelling, especially in the morning while heading to their respective workplaces.

One such incident was told to Beachcomber.

Apparently, this man gets on a full bus on the Nasinu route.

While travelling, it started to rain heavily and the man got wet as he was standing on the steps.

Until that time, he hadn't paid his bus fare. So, when the bus reached the Suva bus stand, the driver asked the man to pay his fare.

The man replied saying "see, I got wet on the way and there is no way I can go back home now and change. I will not pay the fare and there is nothing you can do about it" as he walked away, leaving the driver in confusion.

Only in Fiji!