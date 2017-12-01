Police: War on drugs

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force has declared "war on drugs" as the country heads into the festive season.

With the trend of drug-related cases increasing, the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, made this call yesterday after eight men were taken into custody after eight separate raids to crack down on the illegal drug trade.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said in anticipation of people wanting to earn quick cash and considering the amount of information received about these activities, "it was clear that people have had enough and wanted those involved to face the consequences of their illegal acts".

"The fact that the public are coming forward with information is truly encouraging and I call on people to utilise the command center contact numbers made available as well as crime stoppers line on 919," he said.

"We will protect the identification of anyone that gives information and people should take away the fear of drug lords as they cannot beat the law.

"Our officers are working around the clock and this is indicative of our commitment in the war against drugs."

The latest raid conducted yesterday morning by a team of officers from the Valelevu Police Station resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old taxidriver after the discovery of two large parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In earlier raids conducted by the Southern Division Taskforce team in Suva, Raiwaqa and Nabua, three men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade.

Arrested were a 60-year-old man from Berry Rd, a 37-year-old man from Kadavu and a 29-year-old self-employed man of Nabua.

In the first raid conducted in Suva, several zip-lock bags containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana, bags containing crystal-like substances believed to be methamphetamine and cash were seized from the 60-year-old's residence.

In the second raid, more than 10 large parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and cash were seized from the home where the 37-year-old man of Kadavu was residing in Jittu Estate while the third raid in Nabua resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man after parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana were found in his house.

A joint raid conducted by the Southern and Eastern Division taskforce team led to the discovery of more than 10 parcels of dried leaves and branches believed to be marijuana at the home of a 45-year-old man in Naiyala subdivision in Nadali, Nausori.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Division, a raid conducted on Tuesday night at Korolevu, Seaqaqa resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old farmer after the discovery of more than 300 plants believed to be marijuana on his farm.

In the Western Division, a raid was conducted in Nadi at the home of a 36-year-old nightclub manager after the discovery of a plastic bag containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana as well as the discovery of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

Police officers from Sigatoka also stopped and searched a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man of Nawaka, Nadi whereby dried leaves believed to be marijuana were found in the boot of the vehicle.

All suspects were in custody and the seized substances had been sent for analysis.