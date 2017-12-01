Year 6 Examination results out

/ Front page / News

THE provisional Year 6 Examination results will be released today.

The individual results will be made available in all schools and in district education offices in the four divisions.

An online portal has also been activated for individual student access.

The link for the online portal is http://www.examresults.gov.fj.

The Education Ministry has also set up a support service to assist students in accessing their results.

Clarification on student detail can be directed to the following numbers: 3220564 or 3220565.

For 2017, a total of 17,505 students sat for the Fiji Year 6 Examination, Government said in a statement released last night.