Bonus payout

Filipe Naigulevu
Friday, December 01, 2017

FIJI Ports Terminal Ltd (FPTL) staff members were in a jovial mood yesterday after their second bonus payout amounting to $337,000 was announced.

Probably an early Christmas gift for most FPTL staff members, the latest bonus payout including the first one paid out earlier in the year stemmed from the organisation's profitable financial achievements from 2016.

The payout was announced by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the Kings Wharf in Suva.

According to FPTL chairman Hasmukh Patel, the bonus payout was based on the assessment of individual KPIs of the more than 343 staff members.

"What we did was basically we had two bonuses that we had split. One was paid in the middle of the year, and one, we are paying now towards the end of the year towards Christmas," Mr Patel said.

"It is overall performance based so if the company does well and many improvements were brought about, obviously that has led to the increase in profits including more volume of cargo and efficiencies have gone up because we have invested a lot in machinery.

"More machinery means the handling efficiency goes up, which means people are able to get the goods out quickly, and they are able to load the ships very quickly and the turnaround is also faster."

Mr Patel said per employee at the lowest level, would probably be receiving about $900 to $1000 for their year bonus, both combined.








