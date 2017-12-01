Ministry faces land surveyor shortage

/ Front page / News

THERE needs to be more registered surveyors to cater for the shortage of surveyors in the country.

This was revealed by Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Faiyaz Koya while presenting certificates to three new land surveyors in Suva yesterday.

Mr Koya said currently, there were 35 registered surveyors in the country with only four registered surveyors practising or employed within the ministry.

"A recent survey indicates that 90 per cent are over the age of 55. This implies that in the next ten years, there will be fewer surveyors as many of these surveyors have retired or had passed on," Mr Koya said.

"To address this issue, as part of the strategy, the ministry is taking a determined approach in its efforts to have more registered surveyors commencing with this three.

"To become a registered surveyor, the ministry has given six months period for trainee surveyors to complete their projects as the requirement for registration with about 10 more candidates that are in the process of becoming registered with more to follow suit."

He added the shortage of professional land surveyors had a profound effect in the country as they were responsible for establishing and determining the boundary and shape of one of the most fundamental social and economic asset, land.

Meanwhile, a mother's dream to see her son succeed in life finally paid off, when her son, Kemueli Masikerei from the Department of Lands was one of the three surveyors to be registered.

Keasi Masikerei said her son was very hardworking and this was a testament to his years of sacrifice.

"This is a proud moment for me and my family to finally see my son fulfil one of his ambitions," Ms Masikerei said.

Other two surveyors that were registered were Mosese Vatubuli and Teroni Williame.