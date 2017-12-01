30pc payout

/ Front page / News

IT took the Fiji Police Force nine years to clear the 30 per cent pay increment as part of the job evaluation exercise (JEE) for its officers which started in 2004.

This was revealed by the police chief admin officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Intendra Nair to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence yesterday.

ACP Nair told the committee the pay increment amounted to $28.6 million.

The payout, according to ACP Nair, was made in five phases, starting from 2004 with the last payout done in 2012.

The force was also questioned by the committee on the amount paid out during the 2004 JEE and if there were any savings used in the JEE payout exercise. ACP Nair clarified saying the force could not ascertain the amount in the payroll system.

"The JEE for 2004 was sourced from within the budget (Head 20). However, the arrears of allowances (lodging allowance and extra duty allowance) were paid from the $25.52m provided in 2015."

Another question posed to ACP Nair was if police made a submission to the 2015 budget, and if there was a proposal for the JEE payout, to which he replied that there was no proposal for the JEE payout.

"It transpired during the consultation with the budget sub committee and a separate submission amount to $25.52m was made for which funds were under Head 20 for the financial year 2015," he said.

ACP Nair said the force opted to use the pro-rata method of payment as it calculated the partial entitlement verses the full entitlement and it also determined the calculation of arrears that was due to an officer.

He said the pro-rata method ensured fairness.

The JEE was rolled out in 2004 where police officers started receiving pay increments based on their performance.