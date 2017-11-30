Konrote to officiate at USP School of Law graduation

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:53PM PRESIDENT Jioji Konrote will officiate at the University of the South Pacific's School of Law graduation ceremony in his capacity as the Chancellor of the University at Emalus, Vanuatu tomorrow.

Mr Konrote who will be accompanied by the First Lady Sarote and his official secretary Pene Baleinabuli will first of all pay a courtesy call to his Vanuatu counterpart, Tallis Obed Moses.

Fiji?s non-resident High Commissioner to Vanuatu Commodore Esala Teleni will await Mr Konrote who departs for Vanuatu today.

The Acting Chief Justice, Justice Daniel Gounder will act as President until Mr Konrote returns on Sunday 3rd December.