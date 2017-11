/ Front page / News

Update: 6:15PM THE Save the Children (SC) Fiji Stationery appeal will be officially launched tomorrow at the Vinod Patel Centerpoint Store.

SC Fiji chief executive officer, Iris McKenzie said the appeal would be launched to assist needy children with stationery to return to school proper in the new school year.

She highlighted that SC Fiji had started receiving requests from parents for assistance for their children for the 2018 academic year.

The launch will happen at 10 am.