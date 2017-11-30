$337k bonus payout for FPTL staff

Update: 5:41PM A TOTAL bonus payout of $337,000 will be paid out to more than 250 staff of Fiji Ports Terminal Limited (FPTL).
Attorney-General and Minister for Public Enterprises, Aiyaz
Sayed-Khaiyum who made the announcement today at the Kings Wharf in Suva said this
was the second year in a row when FPTL was paying bonus to its staff twice in a
year.
He said the bonus payout was a result of a modern approach
to management and running an entity such as the FPTL.
After the two bonus payments this year, all FPTL staff will
receive at least $1000.