$337k bonus payout for FPTL staff

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General and Minister for Public Enterprises, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum with the employees of Fiji Ports Terminal Limited after the announcement today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:41PM A TOTAL bonus payout of $337,000 will be paid out to more than 250 staff of Fiji Ports Terminal Limited (FPTL).

Attorney-General and Minister for Public Enterprises, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who made the announcement today at the Kings Wharf in Suva said this was the second year in a row when FPTL was paying bonus to its staff twice in a year.

He said the bonus payout was a result of a modern approach to management and running an entity such as the FPTL.

After the two bonus payments this year, all FPTL staff will receive at least $1000.