ANZ introduce paperless and cashless economy initiative

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum launches the ANZ Transactive, web-based payment portal. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:28PM THE Australian New Zealand Bank (ANZ) has been commended for introducing the paperless and cashless economy initiative.

While officiating at the launch this morning, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said "This is wonderful initiative with the ability for this transaction to take place, we will be saving trees but we are also reducing our carbon footprint and at the same time provide more transparency in the transaction."

"It also positions Fiji to be ahead of all Pacific islands in terms of positioning itself as a hub in the Pacific as you have seen with the latest statistics that is contributing to our GDP, the Financial services is increasing significantly," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

This initiative will allow Government to reduce the use of cheques and ensuring vendors are paid promptly and efficiently on ANZ Transactive, web-based payment portal.