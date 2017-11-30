ANZ introduce paperless and cashless economy initiative

Update: 5:28PM THE Australian New Zealand Bank (ANZ) has been commended for introducing the paperless and cashless economy initiative.
While officiating at the launch this morning, Attorney-General
and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said "This is wonderful
initiative with the ability for this transaction to take place, we will be
saving trees but we are also reducing our carbon footprint and at the same time
provide more transparency in the transaction."
"It also positions Fiji to be ahead of all Pacific islands
in terms of positioning itself as a hub in the Pacific as you have seen with
the latest statistics that is contributing to our GDP, the Financial services
is increasing significantly," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.
This initiative will allow Government to reduce the use of
cheques and ensuring vendors are paid promptly and efficiently on ANZ
Transactive, web-based payment portal.