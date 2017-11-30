Fiji Time: 9:43 PM on Thursday 30 November

Call to protect natural resources

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 30, 2017

Update: 4:09PM SHADOW Minister for Environment Niko Nawaikula has called on the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and other iTaukei institutions and structures to exert their powers and influence to protect the natural resources.

In a statement issued by the Opposition office, Mr Nawaikula said that it must understand that it is in every way a local government just like gazetted towns and cities with wide powers under the law to regulate people and resources under its jurisdiction or the

Vanua

.

He made the statement in response to the Fiji Times article of Tuesday, November 28, 2017 which reports that the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will soon have environmental inspectors to police the environment.

Mr Nawaikula has called for caution not to allow these regulations to pass under any national law because he believes that it would tantamount to undermine the national sovereignty of the Vanua.








