Call to protect natural resources

Update: 4:09PM SHADOW Minister for Environment Niko Nawaikula has called on the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and other iTaukei institutions and structures to exert their powers and influence to protect the natural resources.
In a statement issued by the Opposition office, Mr Nawaikula
said that it must understand that it is in every way a local government just
like gazetted towns and cities with wide powers under the law to regulate
people and resources under its jurisdiction or the Vanua
.
He made the statement in response to the Fiji Times article
of Tuesday, November 28, 2017 which reports that the Ministry of iTaukei
Affairs will soon have environmental inspectors to police the environment.
Mr Nawaikula has called for
caution not to allow these regulations to pass under any national law because
he believes that it would tantamount to undermine the national sovereignty of
the Vanua.