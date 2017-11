/ Front page / News

Update: 3:51PM POLICE seized 300 plants believed to be marijuana from a 31-year-old farmer at Korolevu in Seaqaqa on Tuesday night this week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police conducted a raid Tuesday night at Korolevu, Seaqaqa resulting in the arrest of the farmer.

She said the suspect is in custody as the seized substances have been sent for analysis.