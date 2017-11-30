Fiji Time: 9:43 PM on Thursday 30 November

RFMF troops join mangrove planting initiative

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 30, 2017

Update: 3:37PM OVER 120 troops from the various units of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) participated at a mangrove planting drive at the Suva foreshore yesterday.

RFMF Force Operations Chief Staff Officer Major Lepani Damuni said they were pleased to meet their target of planting the 5,000 mangrove seedlings. 

"This mangrove planting initiative was initiated by a directive from Commander RFMF Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto, as part of routine military activities the force will conclude the month with community work as our contribution in the combat and mitigation of the adverse effects of climate change to our shores," Major Damuni said.

The mangrove planting drive was led by Commander Land Forces Command Colonel Onisivoro Covunisaqa.

Ministry of Forestry, Forestry officer Waisea Bolatolu said they were very pleased with the initiative taken by the RFMF.








