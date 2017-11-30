Fiji Time: 9:43 PM on Thursday 30 November

Taxi driver arrested in drug raid

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 30, 2017

Update: 3:10PM THE latest police drug raid has resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old taxi driver following the discovery of two large parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the raid was conducted at 4am this morning by a team of officers from the Valelevu Police Station.

"Information was received of the suspect's alleged involvement in the illegal trade whereby a team was formed and a raid conducted at this home in Sagali Road," Ms Naisoro said.

Meanwhile three men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade in Suva, Raiwaqa and Nabua in earlier raids conducted by the Southern Division Taskforce team.








