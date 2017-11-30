Taxi driver arrested in drug raid

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dried leaves believed to be marijuana seized from the home of a 42-year-old taxi driver in Valelevu this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:10PM THE latest police drug raid has resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old taxi driver following the discovery of two large parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the raid was conducted at 4am this morning by a team of officers from the Valelevu Police Station.

"Information was received of the suspect's alleged involvement in the illegal trade whereby a team was formed and a raid conducted at this home in Sagali Road," Ms Naisoro said.

Meanwhile three men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade in Suva, Raiwaqa and Nabua in earlier raids conducted by the Southern Division Taskforce team.