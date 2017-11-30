Taxi driver arrested in drug raid

Update: 3:10PM THE latest police drug raid has resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old taxi driver following the discovery of two large parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the
raid was conducted at 4am this morning by a team of officers from the Valelevu
Police Station.
"Information was received of the
suspect's alleged involvement in the illegal trade whereby a team was formed
and a raid conducted at this home in Sagali Road," Ms Naisoro said.
Meanwhile three men were arrested for
their alleged involvement in the illegal trade in Suva, Raiwaqa and Nabua in earlier
raids conducted by the Southern Division Taskforce team.