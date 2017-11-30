Identity protected

Update: 3:02PM THE police will protect the identity of any person that gives Police information with regards to any crime being committed or a possible crime.
The Commissioner of Police Brigadier
General Sitiveni Qiliho said in a statement "We will protect the identification
of anyone that gives information and people should take away the fear of drug
lords as they cannot beat the law."
He said the fact that the public are
coming forward with information is truly encouraging and calls on people to
utilize the Command Centre contact numbers made available as well as Crime
Stoppers line on 919.
"Our officers are working around the
clock and this is indicative of our commitment in the war against drugs."