Identity protected

Update: 3:02PM THE police will protect the identity of any person that gives Police information with regards to any crime being committed or a possible crime.

The Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said in a statement "We will protect the identification of anyone that gives information and people should take away the fear of drug lords as they cannot beat the law."

He said the fact that the public are coming forward with information is truly encouraging and calls on people to utilize the Command Centre contact numbers made available as well as Crime Stoppers line on 919.

"Our officers are working around the clock and this is indicative of our commitment in the war against drugs."