Fiji Time: 9:43 PM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Identity protected

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 30, 2017

Update: 3:02PM THE police will protect the identity of any person that gives Police information with regards to any crime being committed or a possible crime.

The Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said in a statement "We will protect the identification of anyone that gives information and people should take away the fear of drug lords as they cannot beat the law."

He said the fact that the public are coming forward with information is truly encouraging and calls on people to utilize the Command Centre contact numbers made available as well as Crime Stoppers line on 919.

"Our officers are working around the clock and this is indicative of our commitment in the war against drugs."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62580.6068
JPY 55.084752.0847
GBP 0.36150.3535
EUR 0.41070.3987
NZD 0.71280.6798
AUD 0.64570.6207
USD 0.48890.4719

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dux prize decision queried
  2. Gruesome killing
  3. Pushed onto the streets
  4. Bati party in doubt
  5. Nadi city declaration postponed
  6. Sedition sentences
  7. Owner: Kaiwai barge tragedy unfortunate
  8. Rocked by critics
  9. Sexual cases lack priority
  10. Weather watch: Heavy rain alert

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  2. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  4. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  10. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)