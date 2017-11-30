New land surveyors certified

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Faiyaz Koya with certificate recipients, board members and guests after the certificate presentation at the Ministry of Lands Conference Room in Nasese, Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 2:35PM THREE new land surveyors were officially presented certificates by the Minister for Lands, Faiyaz Koya earlier today.

While presenting the certificates, Mr Koya said the future demand for surveyors and the implications of technological improvements was high.

"The shortage of professional land surveyors has a profound effect as the work that surveyors do touch the lives of every Fijian directly or indirectly," Mr Koya said.

"Land surveying is critical in the world we live in today. Surveyors are the first professionals to create a project, from planning and designing of land subdivisions through to the final construction of roads, utilities and landscaping.

"The surveying profession, in collaboration with the public sector, takes a prominent and visible role in finding sustainable solutions in land reform and the associated challenges of providing security of tenure to sprawling urban and rural settlements."

The new surveyors that were presented with certificates were Kemueli Masikerei - Department of Lands; Mosese Vatubuli - Housing Authority and Teroni Williame - Ministry of Waterways