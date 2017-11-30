New land surveyors certified

Update: 2:35PM THREE new land surveyors were officially presented certificates by the Minister for Lands, Faiyaz Koya earlier today.
While
presenting the certificates, Mr Koya said the future demand for surveyors and the implications
of technological improvements was high.
"The shortage of professional land surveyors has a profound
effect as the work that surveyors do touch the
lives of every Fijian directly or indirectly," Mr Koya said.
"Land surveying is critical in the world we live in
today. Surveyors are the first professionals to create a project, from planning
and designing of land subdivisions through to the final construction of roads,
utilities and landscaping.
"The
surveying profession, in collaboration with the public
sector, takes a prominent and visible role in finding sustainable solutions in
land reform and the associated challenges of providing security of tenure to
sprawling urban and rural settlements."
The new surveyors
that were presented with certificates were Kemueli Masikerei -
Department of Lands; Mosese Vatubuli - Housing Authority and Teroni Williame -
Ministry of Waterways