Fiji Time: 9:43 PM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather watch: Expect showers ahead

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 30, 2017

Update: 1:17PM EXPECT cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

This was revealed in a weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 9:29am this morning. 

Elsewhere, there will be showers especially in the afternoon or evening with possible thunderstorms.

There will be moderate to fresh east to southeast winds with moderate to rough seas.

The outlook for Saturday   expect some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.  Afternoon or evening showers elsewhere.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62580.6068
JPY 55.084752.0847
GBP 0.36150.3535
EUR 0.41070.3987
NZD 0.71280.6798
AUD 0.64570.6207
USD 0.48890.4719

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dux prize decision queried
  2. Gruesome killing
  3. Pushed onto the streets
  4. Bati party in doubt
  5. Nadi city declaration postponed
  6. Sedition sentences
  7. Owner: Kaiwai barge tragedy unfortunate
  8. Rocked by critics
  9. Sexual cases lack priority
  10. Weather watch: Heavy rain alert

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  2. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  4. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  10. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)