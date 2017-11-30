Weather watch: Expect showers ahead

Update: 1:17PM EXPECT cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.
This was revealed in a weather bulletin issued from the
National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 9:29am this morning.
Elsewhere, there will be showers especially in the afternoon
or evening with possible thunderstorms.
There will be moderate to fresh east to southeast winds with
moderate to rough seas.
The outlook for Saturday
expect some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger
islands. Afternoon or evening showers elsewhere.