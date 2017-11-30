Weather watch: Expect showers ahead

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:17PM EXPECT cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

This was revealed in a weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 9:29am this morning.

Elsewhere, there will be showers especially in the afternoon or evening with possible thunderstorms.

There will be moderate to fresh east to southeast winds with moderate to rough seas.

The outlook for Saturday expect some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands. Afternoon or evening showers elsewhere.