Youth ministry training students graduate

Update: 12:16PM THE 28 music graduates from the Ministry of Youths and Sports' Youth Training Centre were encouraged the youths to strive for excellence and continue persevering to find permanent employment.
While officiating at the graduation on Tuesday Assistant
Minister for Youth and Sport, Iliesa Delana said commended the graduates for
their dedication in completing the program.
"Your dedication and commitment has paid off and I
hope that all of you will continue to support this wonderful program for many
years to come," Mr Delana said.
The best overall trainee, Mosese Vutikani, was
delighted with his achievement and thanked the Ministry for providing
alternative avenues for underprivileged youths.
"I am very happy to have completed the program and
also receive the best overall trainee award," Mr Vukitani said.
"I would sincerely like to thank the Ministry of Youth
and Sports for providing such programs to disadvantaged youths. This allows us
with a second opportunity to further our careers and live a sustainable life."