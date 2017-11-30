Youth ministry training students graduate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Youths and Sports' Youth Training Centre graduates pose after the graduation programme. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:16PM THE 28 music graduates from the Ministry of Youths and Sports' Youth Training Centre were encouraged the youths to strive for excellence and continue persevering to find permanent employment.

While officiating at the graduation on Tuesday Assistant Minister for Youth and Sport, Iliesa Delana said commended the graduates for their dedication in completing the program.

"Your dedication and commitment has paid off and I hope that all of you will continue to support this wonderful program for many years to come," Mr Delana said.

The best overall trainee, Mosese Vutikani, was delighted with his achievement and thanked the Ministry for providing alternative avenues for underprivileged youths.

"I am very happy to have completed the program and also receive the best overall trainee award," Mr Vukitani said.

"I would sincerely like to thank the Ministry of Youth and Sports for providing such programs to disadvantaged youths. This allows us with a second opportunity to further our careers and live a sustainable life."