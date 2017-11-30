Fiji recognized for work done for Fijians living with disabilities

Update: 11:47AM FIJI was recognized for the sterling work on the rights based and inclusive approach to Fijians living with disabilities.
This was revealed at the Senior High-level
Intergovernmental Meeting on the Midpoint Review of the Asian and Pacific
Decade of Persons with Disabilities, 2013-2022 in Beijing, China which was
chaired by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini
Vuniwaqa on Tuesday.
Ministers from around the region had a collaborating
dialogue on a number of evidence based initiatives that are drivers of
programmes for the people living with disabilities.
The objectives of the meeting are:
- To
undertake a midpoint review of the progress made, including gaps and
challenges, in the implementation of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons
with Disabilities, 2013-2022, and the Incheon Strategy to ?Make the Right
Real? for Persons with Disabilities in Asia and the Pacific;
- To
discuss the future policy direction for building disability-inclusive societies
in Asia and the Pacific, bearing in mind the synergies between the Incheon
Strategy and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as well as the
Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities;
- To
consider and adopt an outcome document to accelerate the implementation of the
Incheon Strategy for the remainder of the Decade.
Mrs Vuniwaqa was the Permanent Secretary for Women,
Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta and the Executive
Director for Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons, Dr Sitiveni
Yanuyanutawa and Principal Welfare Officer, Salote Biukoto.