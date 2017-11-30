Fiji recognized for work done for Fijians living with disabilities

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa chairs the Senior High-level Intergovernmental Meeting on the Midpoint Review of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities, 2013-2022 in China. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:47AM FIJI was recognized for the sterling work on the rights based and inclusive approach to Fijians living with disabilities.

This was revealed at the Senior High-level Intergovernmental Meeting on the Midpoint Review of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities, 2013-2022 in Beijing, China which was chaired by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa on Tuesday.

Ministers from around the region had a collaborating dialogue on a number of evidence based initiatives that are drivers of programmes for the people living with disabilities.

The objectives of the meeting are:

To undertake a midpoint review of the progress made, including gaps and challenges, in the implementation of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities, 2013-2022, and the Incheon Strategy to ?Make the Right Real? for Persons with Disabilities in Asia and the Pacific;

To discuss the future policy direction for building disability-inclusive societies in Asia and the Pacific, bearing in mind the synergies between the Incheon Strategy and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as well as the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities;

To consider and adopt an outcome document to accelerate the implementation of the Incheon Strategy for the remainder of the Decade.

Mrs Vuniwaqa was the Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta and the Executive Director for Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons, Dr Sitiveni Yanuyanutawa and Principal Welfare Officer, Salote Biukoto.