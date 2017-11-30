Fiji Time: 9:43 PM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji recognized for work done for Fijians living with disabilities

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 30, 2017

Update: 11:47AM FIJI was recognized for the sterling work on the rights based and inclusive approach to Fijians living with disabilities.

This was revealed at the Senior High-level Intergovernmental Meeting on the Midpoint Review of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities, 2013-2022 in Beijing, China which was chaired by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa on Tuesday. 

Ministers from around the region had a collaborating dialogue on a number of evidence based initiatives that are drivers of programmes for the people living with disabilities.

The objectives of the meeting are: 

  • To undertake a midpoint review of the progress made, including gaps and challenges, in the implementation of the Asian and Pacific Decade of Persons with Disabilities, 2013-2022, and the Incheon Strategy to ?Make the Right Real? for Persons with Disabilities in Asia and the Pacific;
  • To discuss the future policy direction for building disability-inclusive societies in Asia and the Pacific, bearing in mind the synergies between the Incheon Strategy and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as well as the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities;
  • To consider and adopt an outcome document to accelerate the implementation of the Incheon Strategy for the remainder of the Decade. 

Mrs Vuniwaqa was the Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta and the Executive Director for Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons, Dr Sitiveni Yanuyanutawa and Principal Welfare Officer, Salote Biukoto.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62580.6068
JPY 55.084752.0847
GBP 0.36150.3535
EUR 0.41070.3987
NZD 0.71280.6798
AUD 0.64570.6207
USD 0.48890.4719

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dux prize decision queried
  2. Gruesome killing
  3. Pushed onto the streets
  4. Bati party in doubt
  5. Nadi city declaration postponed
  6. Sedition sentences
  7. Owner: Kaiwai barge tragedy unfortunate
  8. Rocked by critics
  9. Sexual cases lack priority
  10. Weather watch: Heavy rain alert

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  2. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  4. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  10. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)