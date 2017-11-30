Fiji values relations with India: Koya

Update: 11:22AM FIJI is appreciative of the many forms of assistance that we have received from the Government of India and the goodwill India has shown towards Fiji.
Minister for Industry, Trade and
Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya highlighted this while
officiating at the Namaste Pasifika Festival of India in Suva yesterday
evening.
Mr Koya said Fiji has always valued and
respected its relations with India and attributes great value to the bi-lateral
relations that exists between the two nations.
Indian High Commissioner to Fiji
Vishvas Sapkal also acknowledged the Fijian Government for their support.
Namaste Pasifika: A Festival of India
is a celebration of the rich and diverse Indian culture in its art, music,
folklore and mythology.