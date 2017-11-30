Fiji Time: 9:43 PM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji values relations with India: Koya

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, November 30, 2017

Update: 11:22AM FIJI is appreciative of the many forms of assistance that we have received from the Government of India and the goodwill India has shown towards Fiji.

Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya highlighted this while officiating at the Namaste Pasifika Festival of India in Suva yesterday evening. 

Mr Koya said Fiji has always valued and respected its relations with India and attributes great value to the bi-lateral relations that exists between the two nations.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal also acknowledged the Fijian Government for their support.

 

Namaste Pasifika: A Festival of India is a celebration of the rich and diverse Indian culture in its art, music, folklore and mythology.








