College reunion

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, November 30, 2017

ABOUT 3000 students and former scholars of Holy Cross College on Wairiki converged on Taveuni this week for their 10th anniversary reunion.

Travelling from around the country and abroad, former scholars are on the island to raise funds for the refurbishment of the school's boys dormitory.

President of the school's former scholars association Jone Katoni said members would also involve themselves in community projects around Wairiki.

"On Monday we had a clean-up in the Wairiki area," he said.

"On Tuesday we began our activities with a march from the Meridian Cinema towards the school where our fundraising was organised.

"At the hall in Wairiki we had local musical bands that entertained former scholars as the soli progressed and we are targeting to raise $70,000 for the dormitory."

Mr Katoni said there were more activities lined up, adding the fundraising would end with the Wairiki Fiji Bitter 7s rugby tournament.

"It is encouraging to see a few old scholars from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s being part of the celebrations.

"Our next reunion will be held in August 2020."








