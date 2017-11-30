Fiji Time: 12:17 PM on Thursday 30 November

Safety first, police urge

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, November 30, 2017

POLICE will tighten security this weekend as more than 500 hotel workers converge at Subrail Park in Labasa for their annual volleyball tournament.

Divisional police commander northern Senior Superintendent of Police Verani Nakauyaca has urged the public to think of their safety this weekend.

"For those parents who will be taking their children out to watch the games, please do not get caught up in the games that you lose focus of your child's whereabouts," he said.

SSP Nakauyaca reminded parents that children should remain their priority while at the games.

"Our operations will be focused on ensuring the tournament is an

incident-free one," he said.

"We are doing this to ensure that those visiting Labasa are able to enjoy the friendly north."

SSP Nakauyaca urged everyone taking part in the tournament to think about their safety.








