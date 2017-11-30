Fiji Time: 12:17 PM on Thursday 30 November

FRA: No problems with gravel supply

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, November 30, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority has clarified that there is no problem with the supply of gravel in the Northern Division.

FRA chief executive officer Jonathan Moore clarified the issue yesterday.

"There is no gravel being moved from Viti Levu to use on this side of the island," he said.

In a statement, Mr Moore said they did not have any problems with resource owners in the North.

He said FRA was establishing all river gravel licences.

Fulton Hogan Hiways, which is contracted under the Fiji Roads Authority, also stated that it did not have a problem with the supply of gravel in the North.

However, FHH only brought in a mobile crusher from Viti Levu to assist them with crushing of materials.








