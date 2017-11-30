Fiji Time: 12:18 PM on Thursday 30 November

Society notes increase in support, awareness

Litia Cava
Thursday, November 30, 2017

THE Fiji Cancer Society received a $5000 cheque from Colgate-Palmolive Fiji Ltd yesterday.

This was made possible through the "We Stand by You" campaign, which was launched by Palmolive in October.

Additionally, in August, the staff members of Colgate-Palmolive (Fiji) Ltd raised $900 by hosting a morning tea as part of their efforts to support Pinktober.

Early detection being the key to breast cancer survival, the campaign was also focused towards creating awareness and empowering women to go for regular screening.

For the eighth year, in the month of October, Colgate-Palmolive (Fiji) Ltd gave 20 cents from every purchase of a Palmolive Personal Care product to the Fiji Cancer Society.

Fiji Cancer Society CEO Belinda Chan said the success rate of support and cancer awareness programs conducted had increased and improved over the years.

"Awareness has improved in the sense that we've got the West where many organisations have come on board and the North as well so there is a wider reach now and this all thanks to the media who have been very supportive," Ms Chen said.

Ms Chen said awareness programs would help set the platform for the society's ongoing initiative to drive and raise the community's understanding on cancer.








