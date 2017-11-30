Fiji Time: 12:17 PM on Thursday 30 November

200 to benefit from gift

Avneel Chand
Thursday, November 30, 2017

ABOUT 200 people on Fiji Cancer Society's database are expected to benefit from the $25,000 cheque received from Janty Kanvan Ltd.

The company, as part of their Pinktober campaign, contributed 15 cents from the sale of every disc and reams of paper throughout October towards the Fiji Cancer Society.

Operations manager Jigar Khatri said the company was honoured to be a part of the cause and looked forward to continuing their support.

"Last three years we have been doing only paper, this year we have decided to add DVD, next year perhaps we will add another product to make our contribution bigger," Mr Khatri said.

Fiji Cancer Society CEO Belinda Chen said the amount received would be used to provide support to those diagnosed with cancer.

She said support was often given for things which were taken for granted.

"We started off in 2015 and each year it is getting bigger and bigger, I never really expected that amount, I am just humbled and appreciative of your support," Ms Chen said.

"Just on behalf of my team, the board members, trustees, patients and survivors thank you so much for your generous donations.

"This will go not only to our Suva patients, but to our patients in the Western and Northern divisions as well."








