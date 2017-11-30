Girl, 14, takes stand

/ Front page / News

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl who was allegedly raped by her teacher informed the court yesterday the accused had touched her private parts, thighs and breasts, winked at her and told her not to tell anyone of the alleged act.

The complainant revealed this when she took the witness stand for the prosecution yesterday.

Her former schoolteacher is standing trial before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva for the alleged offences.

He is charged with four counts of rape and nine counts of sexual assault.

The alleged incidents took place between January 1, 2010 and October 31, 2013.

In her evidence, the Year 9 student said during the first week of one of the school terms in 2012, the accused did not let her out for her lunch break.

She alleged the accused used to tell her to touch his private parts before she went out for her lunch break.

The complainant said he then told her to pull her dress up before he allegedly touched her private parts while he was sitting at his desk and she was standing beside him.

She said she was scared and the alleged act was painful.

The complainant confirmed to the court yesterday her teacher committed these alleged acts on her more than once and he used to wink at her while doing it.

She also alleged that the accused not only committed these acts during lunch breaks, but after school as well.

She said she used to feel scared and she reported the matter to a female teacher who then reported the alleged incident to police.

The trial continues before Justice Temo today.