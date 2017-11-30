Fiji Time: 12:17 PM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Times trial date re-fixed, counsels ready to proceed

Aqela Susu
Thursday, November 30, 2017

THREE senior officials of The Fiji Times, a letter writer and the company will now stand trial from December 11 to 15 after the High Court in Suva re-fixed the trial date for the five.

Fiji Times Ltd is charged with its publisher/general manager Hank Arts, The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley, Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula and a letter writer, Josaia Waqabaca, for sedition in relation to a statement published in the Nai Lalakai publication.

The five were alleged to have published or caused to publish a letter in the Nai Lalakai newspaper in April last year that was likely to be seditious.

The initial trial date was set to begin from next Tuesday but Mr Waqabaca's lawyer, Aman Ravindra-Singh, had asked for a deferment because of his engagement in another High Court trial.

All counsels for the five accused persons informed the court yesterday they were ready to proceed to trial.

Mr Arts, Wesley and the Fiji Times Ltd's lawyer, Feizal Haniff and Ravula's lawyer, Devanesh Sharma, also informed the court yesterday they would not be calling any witnesses.

But according to Mr Sharma, he would see how the State's case proceeded before he would determine whether to call a witness or not.

This was after Justice Thushara Rajasinghe refused an objection by Mr Haniff, that the third amended information on the sedition charges for all his clients were still defective.

Meanwhile, the five also pleaded not guilty to the offence yesterday. Bail has been extended for the five. They will reappear in court tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62580.6068
JPY 55.084752.0847
GBP 0.36150.3535
EUR 0.41070.3987
NZD 0.71280.6798
AUD 0.64570.6207
USD 0.48890.4719

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Gruesome killing
  2. Dux prize decision queried
  3. Pushed onto the streets
  4. Owner: Kaiwai barge tragedy unfortunate
  5. Nadi city declaration postponed
  6. Sedition sentences
  7. Weather watch: Heavy rain alert
  8. Sexual cases lack priority
  9. $200k budget for pageant
  10. Carnival nets school $21k

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  2. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  4. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  5. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  6. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  7. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  8. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  9. Australia will be tough, says Potter Friday (24 Nov)
  10. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)