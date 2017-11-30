Fiji Time: 12:17 PM on Thursday 30 November

Sedition sentences

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, November 30, 2017

ALL 14 accused persons in the Nadroga/Navosa sedition trial will spend time behind bars.

High Court Judge Justice Sunil Sharma sentenced 13 of the 14 accused to two years, three months and 11 days imprisonment in Lautoka yesterday.

Fifth accused and serving prisoner Ulaiyasi Rabua will serve an additional 16 months to his existing prison term.

On September 29 this year, Rabua was sentenced to a two-year prison term of which four months was suspended.

He was convicted of seditious intent in the Ra sedition trial.

Justice Sharma sentenced Rabua to two years, seven months and 11 days and ordered he serve 16 months of the term consecutively to his previous conviction and the balance concurrently.

Justice Sharma said the accused were considered people with standing in society and needed to be responsible citizens.

He said they should have known better the consequences their actions would create.

Last week, the defence counsels for all 14 accused had asked for a suspended sentence. Justice Sharma refused the requests.

"Although there are claims you were duped, you must take responsibility for your actions," he said.

He added that while several of the accused had apologised to the court, it was not genuine.








