COP23 artisans in art exhibition

/ Front page / News

A THREE-DAY art exhibition in Nadi which begins today will feature some artisans who were part of COP23 in Bonn, Germany.

The Western Craft Exhibition is a yearly event that provides opportunities for local and international communities to view the wide spectrum of Fiji's traditional and contemporary crafts, said Fiji Arts Council director Peni Cavuilagi.

"This is a cultural event that raises the profile of emerging and established craft practitioners who are registered members of the Fiji Arts Council and the Fiji Craft Society," he said.

"It is also a platform where traditional and contemporary artisans gather to promote their work, gain recognition, participate in the market place and make greater contributions to culture."

More than 50 craft practitioners from across the country will be participating at the FAC-organised Koroivolu event.

Mr Cavuilagi said the FAC was growing every year and the exhibition provided the public with the opportunity to buy Fijian craft at affordable prices.