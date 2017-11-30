Fiji Time: 12:18 PM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

COP23 artisans in art exhibition

Margaret Wise
Thursday, November 30, 2017

A THREE-DAY art exhibition in Nadi which begins today will feature some artisans who were part of COP23 in Bonn, Germany.

The Western Craft Exhibition is a yearly event that provides opportunities for local and international communities to view the wide spectrum of Fiji's traditional and contemporary crafts, said Fiji Arts Council director Peni Cavuilagi.

"This is a cultural event that raises the profile of emerging and established craft practitioners who are registered members of the Fiji Arts Council and the Fiji Craft Society," he said.

"It is also a platform where traditional and contemporary artisans gather to promote their work, gain recognition, participate in the market place and make greater contributions to culture."

More than 50 craft practitioners from across the country will be participating at the FAC-organised Koroivolu event.

Mr Cavuilagi said the FAC was growing every year and the exhibition provided the public with the opportunity to buy Fijian craft at affordable prices.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62580.6068
JPY 55.084752.0847
GBP 0.36150.3535
EUR 0.41070.3987
NZD 0.71280.6798
AUD 0.64570.6207
USD 0.48890.4719

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Gruesome killing
  2. Dux prize decision queried
  3. Pushed onto the streets
  4. Owner: Kaiwai barge tragedy unfortunate
  5. Nadi city declaration postponed
  6. Sedition sentences
  7. Weather watch: Heavy rain alert
  8. Sexual cases lack priority
  9. $200k budget for pageant
  10. Carnival nets school $21k

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  2. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  4. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  5. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  6. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  7. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  8. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  9. Australia will be tough, says Potter Friday (24 Nov)
  10. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)