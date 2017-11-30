Fiji Time: 12:17 PM on Thursday 30 November

Water woes to end

Margaret Wise
Thursday, November 30, 2017

NAMADA Village's water rationing woes will end soon with the Water Authority of Fiji undertaking the construction of a new dam and reservoir for the community during the holiday period.

The village, with 50 households and a population of 180, has been controlling water use because of the present dry season. The site for the 90,000-litre reservoir had been identified and cleared by the WAF team with the assistance of villagers.

The work will involve the laying of eight kilometres of pipe and 60 standpipes.

The village is located in the Coral Coast.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said the project was expected to be completed at a total cost of $595,497.

Village headman Kelemeni Leawere, 62, said water use was restricted to four hours in the morning and evening because water sources were low.

"We are glad to have helped the construction of the new dam, which is about three kilometres from the main road and produces more than enough water for all of us in the village," Mr Leawere said.

"We also appreciate the great help from the Government in regards to solving our long water woes."

The new source will also supply water to the Hideaway Hotel, which paid the village's one tenth contribution towards the project.








