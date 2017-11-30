Fiji Time: 12:18 PM on Thursday 30 November

Carnival nets school $21k

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, November 30, 2017

PARENTS and management of the Taveuni South Secondary School raised $21,000 to develop the academic surrounding of students.

Last week, the school organised the Vodafone South Taveuni Community Carnival and chairperson Eric Narayan said funds would be used to construct a school ground and six new teachers' quarters

Mr Narayan said the carnival theme was "Climate Change, your Life, your Action, your Responsibility", which encouraged everyone in the southern part of the island to work together for the sake of the students.

"The school doesn't have a proper playground, so one of our major projects is to build one so our athletes can use it," he said.

Mr Narayan said the whole district of Vuna would benefit from the new playground.

"The new ground would help boost our talented athletes from our school," he said.

Mr Narayan said the school ground would be constructed first with works to begin next year.

"So we can say the carnival was meant to benefit everyone as a whole, the teachers and the students together with the whole community," he said.








