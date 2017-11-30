Fiji Time: 12:17 PM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Force alert on bootleg liquor

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, November 30, 2017

POLICE have not charged anyone with the illegal sale of homebrewed alcohol.

However, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday said investigations continued into the matter.

Last week, police seized 200 litres of homebrewed alcohol from a man at Korosomo, Macuata, during a raid.

It is alleged the man had been selling homebrewed alcohol.

Police seized four bottles of rice wine from another settlement at Seaqaqa.

Chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu has called on members of the public to stop brewing and selling alcohol. He said people would indulge in illegal acts, especially during the festive season.

"The sale of homebrew is illegal and those caught doing so will be taken to task," he said.

"Bootlegging operations are part of our focus during the festive season operations. These are contributing factors to other crimes and members of the public are asked to stop buying from illegal traders.

"Police will be out in public to crack down on illegal operators who are selling homebrewed alcohol."

Meanwhile, the death of the eight-year-old girl during a freshwater mussel diving expedition early this week has been classified as drowning.

Ms Naisoro said the file would be forwarded to a resident magistrate for inquest.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62580.6068
JPY 55.084752.0847
GBP 0.36150.3535
EUR 0.41070.3987
NZD 0.71280.6798
AUD 0.64570.6207
USD 0.48890.4719

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Gruesome killing
  2. Dux prize decision queried
  3. Pushed onto the streets
  4. Owner: Kaiwai barge tragedy unfortunate
  5. Nadi city declaration postponed
  6. Sedition sentences
  7. Weather watch: Heavy rain alert
  8. Sexual cases lack priority
  9. $200k budget for pageant
  10. Carnival nets school $21k

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  2. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  4. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  5. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  6. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  7. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  8. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  9. Australia will be tough, says Potter Friday (24 Nov)
  10. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)