Force alert on bootleg liquor

/ Front page / News

POLICE have not charged anyone with the illegal sale of homebrewed alcohol.

However, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday said investigations continued into the matter.

Last week, police seized 200 litres of homebrewed alcohol from a man at Korosomo, Macuata, during a raid.

It is alleged the man had been selling homebrewed alcohol.

Police seized four bottles of rice wine from another settlement at Seaqaqa.

Chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu has called on members of the public to stop brewing and selling alcohol. He said people would indulge in illegal acts, especially during the festive season.

"The sale of homebrew is illegal and those caught doing so will be taken to task," he said.

"Bootlegging operations are part of our focus during the festive season operations. These are contributing factors to other crimes and members of the public are asked to stop buying from illegal traders.

"Police will be out in public to crack down on illegal operators who are selling homebrewed alcohol."

Meanwhile, the death of the eight-year-old girl during a freshwater mussel diving expedition early this week has been classified as drowning.

Ms Naisoro said the file would be forwarded to a resident magistrate for inquest.