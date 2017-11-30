Fiji Time: 12:17 PM on Thursday 30 November

Split within council

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, November 30, 2017

EXECUTIVES of a district development council in Macuata are at loggerheads over a recent decision to terminate contracts of old board members.

The Dogotuki Development Council this week confirmed that seven members of the council, appointed in 1993, have had their contracts terminated.

Sefanaia Kunayaro, traditional leader who holds the title of Tui Vuna in the vanua of Dogotuki, yesterday confirmed that the contracts have been terminated.

"We need to move forward and we need to have more developments on our land," he said.

Mr Kunayaro said out of the seven, three have died, two stepped down a few years ago and the two remaining — Iowane Rakai and Osea Loa — have had their contracts terminated.

"This decision was made at our recent bose vanua meeting," he said.

"We had seven trustees and now we are only left with these two because few of them have stepped down and the others have passed away.

"We need to change the board and elect new members because we need to develop the vanua."

But Mr Rakai said they never received any letter to state that they were being removed as trustees.

"We need answers and we need it now," he said.

Mr Rakai said they were not informed about the changes.








