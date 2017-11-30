Fiji Time: 12:17 PM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Thursday, November 30, 2017

A GROUP of friends decided to put together a "fundraiser event" recently at one of Suva's popular nightspots.

Given that the task of organising the event would be somewhat daunting, the group decided to get several volunteers to assist in the sundry functions of the night, such as ticket holding, serving drinks and escorting guests.

Beachcomber heard that one of the volunteers, who apparently was not fully briefed, stopped a man who decided to walk into the nightclub without producing a ticket at the door.

It turned out that the man was the owner of the club who had stopped by to check on operations.

The volunteer had to apologise repeatedly as he didn't recognise who the man was.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62580.6068
JPY 55.084752.0847
GBP 0.36150.3535
EUR 0.41070.3987
NZD 0.71280.6798
AUD 0.64570.6207
USD 0.48890.4719

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Gruesome killing
  2. Dux prize decision queried
  3. Pushed onto the streets
  4. Owner: Kaiwai barge tragedy unfortunate
  5. Nadi city declaration postponed
  6. Sedition sentences
  7. Weather watch: Heavy rain alert
  8. Sexual cases lack priority
  9. $200k budget for pageant
  10. Carnival nets school $21k

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  2. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  4. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  5. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  6. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  7. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  8. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  9. Australia will be tough, says Potter Friday (24 Nov)
  10. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)