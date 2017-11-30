FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

A GROUP of friends decided to put together a "fundraiser event" recently at one of Suva's popular nightspots.

Given that the task of organising the event would be somewhat daunting, the group decided to get several volunteers to assist in the sundry functions of the night, such as ticket holding, serving drinks and escorting guests.

Beachcomber heard that one of the volunteers, who apparently was not fully briefed, stopped a man who decided to walk into the nightclub without producing a ticket at the door.

It turned out that the man was the owner of the club who had stopped by to check on operations.

The volunteer had to apologise repeatedly as he didn't recognise who the man was.