$200k budget for pageant

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Fiji, Hally Qaqa, in traditional i Taukei attire. Picture: Supplied

THE proposed budget to host the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant 2017 in Nadi next week is $200,000.

This was revealed by the Minister for Local Government, Parveen Kumar, yesterday.

Mr Kumar said the event would not just benefit the municipal council, but tourism at large.

"Fiji has been given the opportunity to host the 31st Pacific (Islands) Pageant, the last time Fiji hosted this pageant was in 2009 and I was told that it was a huge success," Mr Kumar said.

"Considering the response we are getting, I am very hopeful that we will have a successful Pacific Islands Pageant 2017.

"We have nine contestants taking part this year. I was told that there were eight last year. The contestants have been arriving and all of them will be here by Friday."

The crowning will be held on December 9 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The theme for the pageant is "Climate Change — Action to sustain our islands".