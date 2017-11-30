Fiji Time: 12:18 PM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$200k budget for pageant

Avneel Chand
Thursday, November 30, 2017

THE proposed budget to host the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant 2017 in Nadi next week is $200,000.

This was revealed by the Minister for Local Government, Parveen Kumar, yesterday.

Mr Kumar said the event would not just benefit the municipal council, but tourism at large.

"Fiji has been given the opportunity to host the 31st Pacific (Islands) Pageant, the last time Fiji hosted this pageant was in 2009 and I was told that it was a huge success," Mr Kumar said.

"Considering the response we are getting, I am very hopeful that we will have a successful Pacific Islands Pageant 2017.

"We have nine contestants taking part this year. I was told that there were eight last year. The contestants have been arriving and all of them will be here by Friday."

The crowning will be held on December 9 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The theme for the pageant is "Climate Change — Action to sustain our islands".








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62580.6068
JPY 55.084752.0847
GBP 0.36150.3535
EUR 0.41070.3987
NZD 0.71280.6798
AUD 0.64570.6207
USD 0.48890.4719

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Gruesome killing
  2. Dux prize decision queried
  3. Pushed onto the streets
  4. Owner: Kaiwai barge tragedy unfortunate
  5. Nadi city declaration postponed
  6. Sedition sentences
  7. Weather watch: Heavy rain alert
  8. Sexual cases lack priority
  9. $200k budget for pageant
  10. Carnival nets school $21k

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  2. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  4. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  5. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  6. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  7. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  8. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  9. Australia will be tough, says Potter Friday (24 Nov)
  10. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)